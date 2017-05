MPA Singles Tournament Rounds of 48 and 32 Held in Portland

Area singles tennis players competed today in Portland. The MPA singles tournament rounds of 48 and 32 were played indoors due to the weather. Many locals succeeded in the round of 48. After the round of 32 there are just 4 locals left. John Bapst’s Crystal Bell, fellow Crusader Paul Branch, Hampden Academy’s Maxime Simonneau and fellow Bronco Zach Flannery have moved into the round of 16.

The round of 16 and the quarterfinals will be played Saturday at Colby College.