Motorcyclist Killed in Wilton Crash

A New Hampshire motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Wilton.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old John Marden of Franklin, New Hampshire.

The crash happened around 11 AM Friday on Route 133.

Wilton police says Marden’s bike hit a Jeep Wrangler driven by 54-year-old Phillip St. Germain of Chesterville.

Marden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was wearing a helmet.

They’re looking for witnesses as they continue to investigate.