Memorial Day Community Breakfast

You can start the Memorial Day weekend off with a community breakfast in Ellsworth Saturday.

It starts at 7:00 and runs until 10:00.

$7 for adults and seniors, kids 12 and younger are $3.

Veterans eat for free.

It is being put on by Girl Scout Troop 422.

All money raised will help send the girls to New York City next month to visit the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and more.