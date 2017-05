Late Night Fire in Dexter Affects 15 People

15 people are being helped by the Red Cross, after fire broke out at a multi-family home in Dexter late Thursday night.

Fire fighters were called to Free Street a little after 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say the front of the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

According to the Red Cross, there were three families living in the home.

Everyone made it out safely.

Fire fighters left just before 5 a.m. Friday

The Fire Marshal’s office will look for a cause.