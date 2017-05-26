Grey Kid Represents Maine in National Spelling Bee this Sunday

A girl from Grey is representing Maine in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this Sunday.

Naomi Zarin won the state championship in March after 40 plus rounds of tough competition.

The student at Friends School of Portland says she was taking the 3rd and 4th grade spelling tests while she was in kindergarten instead of going to recess.

“Well, I see the word in my head just when I am talking I see all the words in my head. I think that might have to do with why I am good at spelling because I visualize every word.” Says Zarin.

And it’s a big weekend for Zarin, she celebrates her birthday today, and tomorrow heads down to D.C. for the National Spelling Bee.