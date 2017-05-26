Governor Submits Updated Budget Plan

Gov. LePage is looking to make some additions to his budget plan.

The changes were presented to the appropriations and financial affairs committee Friday.

They include cutting a civil rights program run by the attorney general’s office.

The governor recently announced the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport would be closed in June, but the budget revision includes funding for the facility through next March.

Chair of the Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Sen. James Hamper, tells us, “The budget zeros out the funding for Downeast Correctional, and that can be changed within the budget document, just simply amend it. So I think that’s what we’re going to see today from the governor.”

LePage also asked for a million dollars a year for legal contingencies when the Attorney General’s Office chooses not to represent him.