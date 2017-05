Gov. Commutes Sentences of 17 Inmates

Gov. LePage granted conditional commutations for 17 inmates, allowing them to re-enter the workforce.

The governor’s office says these individuals will be subject to stringent conditions and will have appropriate supervision.

It’s not known what facilities they are being released from.

The ACLU of Maine and State Prisoner Advocates have applauded the governor’s idea to release lower-risk inmates and help them find jobs, but some lawmakers say it’s too soft on crime.