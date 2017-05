Gouldsboro Man Arrested in Sullivan Drug Bust Ordered to Prison

A man from Gouldsboro caught with drugs in Sullivan is going to prison for two-and-a-half years.

Five people were arrested in February when drug agents searched a home on Taunton Drive.

32-year-old Sherman Merchant pleaded guilty this month trafficking drugs and possession of drugs in two separate cases.

Charges in the Sullivan bust were later dropped against a local man and two men from New York.

The fifth person – a woman from Gouldsboro – was sentenced for violating conditions of release.