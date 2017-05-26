George Hale Perspective on Sports: Friday, May 26, 2017

There are several mileposts we look for in the baseball season.

That’s when fans take a look at their favorite teams and make up their minds about how the hometown boys are doing.

Generally it’s Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day.

The warm weather holidays.

At this time of the year we are at the quarter pole with a long race ahead of us so any hard and fast opinions are subject to vast change.

What I hear is predictable coming from the faithful.

This is particularly true in Red Sox crazy New England.

When Boston came home from their recent road trip where they were awful in Oakland the inevitable alarm was sounded, fire the manager.

Three-quarters of a season is still to be played and John Farrell is the whole problem of why the team is not in first place, right?

There was a story in a national outlet saying Farrell had lost the clubhouse and his relationship with players was deteriorating.

Farrell and starter Drew Pomeranz got into a shouting match after the skipper pulled him out of a game and the media noticed.

Like that has never happened before well let’s take a fast look at where the Sox are at this point the team has played 46 ball games so that leaves 116 contests still ahead and

that’s a lot of baseball.

Boston is in 3rd place behind the Yankees and Baltimore the problem is that both media and fans were predicting in the off season that the Red Sox would run away and hide from Eastern Division teams.

Someone forgot to tell the Yankees and Orioles I guess of course no one could have known that pitchers David Price and Steven Wright would be injured and that Pablo Sandoval would be on the D.L., and yes the defensive problems at third base have been a surprise and Hanley ramirez has some injury problems and isn’t playing at first base.

But back to John Farrell baseball fans, particularly in New England, love to stay in the moment.

Lose a series or two and it’s time to fire the manager.

Well you can’t fire players so you fire the manager.

The Red Sox, last I looked, had the fewest home runs in the major leagues.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting well but after slugging 21 out of the park last year is still trying to get his first homer.

The reality of the situation is that much of what has ailed the team this season has been beyond the control of Farrell.

Price is trying to get back but his recent rehab outing was not spectacular at all.

And when he returns how healthy is he really going to be.

Big Papi is gone and i’m not sure any coach can get that kind of power out of the bats that are in the lineup these days.

The reality is that the team has shown flashes during the first quarter of the season including the series against the rangers who came in hot.

Being critical of the manager is about as old as the game itself.

Baseball is maybe the best game of all when it comes to second guessing.

With the media coverage of todays world every mistake is scrutinized and dissected.

Research that I’ve read says 95 percent of managers actually only affect the outcome of games a few times during the season.

It ranges from causing a losses to winning a few games.

The actual outcome of major league games is conrolled by the players last season i’m told 21 batters and 7 pitchers were worth more to their teams, in wins and losses, than their managers were.

In reality, with some exceptions, baseball managers are virtually all about the same.

You need them for sure but as soon as they are fired most often they are immediately hired by someone else.

Remember terry francona?

And the merry go round keeps spinning.

This is George Hale with my perspective on sports.