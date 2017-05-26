Former Reserve Officer Accused of Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting Lewiston Woman

A former reserve officer for the Mexico, Maine Police Department is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Lewiston.

Investigators say 41 year old Joshua Brown of Rumford asked a woman walking down the street if she wanted a ride to work.

The woman initially said no, but told police she then felt compelled to get inside the car.

The unwanted sexual contact allegedly happened in Brown’s vehicle.

The woman managed to escape when brown stopped at a store.

Mexico’s police chief says Brown was a reserve officer for only a few months in 2002 before he resigned for unknown reasons.