Fatal One Vehicle Crash in South Thomaston Overnight

A 21 year old man from Saint George died in a crash on route 131 in South Thomaston last night.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by 19 yer old Kelsey Campbell of South Thomaston went off the road and Zachary Elwell was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Campbell and 19 year old Austin Jurkowski of St. George were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

According to the sheriff, a witness reported the car was speeding and just passed another vehicle before going off the road, hitting a number of trees and rolling over multiple times.