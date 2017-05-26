Daytrippers: Debsconeag Ice Caves

The Debsconeag Ice Caves are located in northern Piscataquis County, about 30 minutes outside Millinocket.

The Debsconeag Lakes Wilderness Area features everything from camping to canoeing to hunting–not to mention some of the most picturesque hiking in Maine. The land is owned by the Nature Conservancy.

“In 2002 as part of the Katahdin Forest Project we bought 45,000 acres of wilderness area, and there was also a 200,000-acre conservation easement for timber management nearby,” said the Conservancy’s Bill Patterson. “This is a great family hike. It’s moderate. It’s not steep, it’s not strenuous. There’s a lot of interesting features along the way, so little kids tend to stay interested. It’s a really nice hike for families.”

With Patterson as our guide, we make the mile-long hike to the ice caves, with plenty to see along the way–like these massive boulders.

“Came from the top of Mount Katahdin, which is just north of us, and the last glacier pushed them off the top, dropped them all over this country. You’ll find boulders along this trail, the size of a two-car garage or even a small house. It’s one of my favorite things about this trail,” said Patterson.

Before we arrive at the caves themselves, we hike up to this breathtaking overlook.

“It’s really worth doing both of them. They’re nice additions to the hike. If I had to choose a spot for lunch I’d go for the overlook,” said Patterson.

“Yeah, and you’ve got mountains. You’re right on top of the lake here. You’ll see paddlers down there some days, so it’s really neat landscape,” said Patterson.

“I think it’s the peace and quiet out here. You’ll encounter other people on the trail, which is nice. You’re not all that far away from civiliatization but it feels a world away. I think that’s what I like the most,” said Patterson.

After a little break to take in the view, we begin our descent into these underground caverns.

“A lot of these rocks were knocked down this immediate hillside, and the way they jumbled together they left these pockets, and then the water melts through the course of the winter and runs down in here, stays cool,” said Patterson.

Take just few steps downward and the temperature drops by dozens of degrees.

“You can find it in may and June and beyond,” said Patterson. “Even in July you’ll find a lot of ice here still. August, September you’ll have to look in little cracks and pockets to find it.”

But since it’s so early in the season, the place is still lined with giant icicles, the ground coated with sheer ice, making for a treacherous climb.

“Especially this time of year, but any time of year, if you were to get injured in here, it would be difficult to get out. It’s cold down here so somebody who’s injured isn’t going to do well on account of the cold, so definitely, you know, it’s safe, lots of people go down here regularly, but especially with conditions like this, it’s a good place to exercise caution, and we’re going to do that today and stop right here I think,” said Patterson. “So there are some small side caverns here. The whole thing, if you were to envision it, is about the size of a school bus in terms of length and width and things like that.”

The Debsconeag Ice Caves–one of Maine’s coolest and best kept secrets–making for one exhilarating daytrip for me–and photojournalist Mark Rediker.

For more information visit nature.org/maine.