Convicted Sex Offender from Bingham to be Sentenced for Another Sexual Assault

A man from Bingham who’s on the state sex offender registry for life has been found guilty of sexually assaulting another woman.

The Morning Sentinel reports 42-year-old Christopher Cates was convicted this week of unlawful sexual contact.

Last May he assaulted a 60-year-old woman at her home in Smithfield after pretending he was interested in a vehicle she had for sale.

Cates has previous convictions for unlawful sexual contact in 1996, 2000 and 2004.

He scheduled to be sentenced next week.