Bangor Comic & Toy Convention Kicks Off

The Bangor Comic & Toy Con kicked off Friday.

The convention features more than 100 vendors selling toys, books, and art.

There are also lots of celebrity appearances.

Vendors, like Zach Bowen, say the event has been growing in popularity every year, “It’s expanding, the entire market. It’s not just comics. It’s where it really started, kind of basement level stuff that then built up higher and higher and now it’s kind of a pop culture thing.”

The convention runs through the weekend.