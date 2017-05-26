Augusta Fire Adding a New Station

Augusta firefighters are moving into new digs.

The North Augusta Fire Station #3 is set to open for emergency response next month.

There won’t be any new hires.

The new location will add services to the north district and the Western Ave. station will be closed.

“It’s always nice to have a new place to call home. With a brand-new facility there’s definitely a new environment. It’s a nice atmosphere to be in,” said Augusta Fire Battalion Chief Steve Leach.

All next month there will be open houses at the station on Leighton Rd.

They will be every Sun. from 10-2 p.m., but firefighters say you’re always welcome to visit during the day.