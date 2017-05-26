15-Year-Old Receives State Award

A 15-year-old from Bangor received a high honor from the Secretary of State Friday.

The 8th grade citizenship award was presented to her at the Maine Virtual Academy in Augusta, or MEVA.

It’s given to students for civic awareness, scholastic achievements, and community service.

Myrah O’Roak says MEVA has given her many opportunities.

“It’s been so helpful for my parents to have me at home helping and helping with my baby sister and it has given me more time to practice piano, which I’ve been playing for 10 years now,” she said.

Myrah has volunteered with Shepherd’s Godparent Home and helps her piano teacher who has Parkinson’s disease.