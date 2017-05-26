15 People Displaced in Multi-Family Home Fire in Dexter



15 people are without a place to live after fire tore through a multi-family home in Dexter.

Flames broke out just after 10:30 PM Thursday at the house on Free Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the front porch, which we’re told spread through the walls and the roof.

“This house behind me had 15 people inside of it between three apartments, so once we realized the numbers we were dealing with we got phone calls into the Red Cross. We actually were able to get everyone into the fire station last night. We were able to keep them there through the night. We had twin seven month old children, pregnant mother. I’ve never dealt with a fire with this many people involved and affected,” said Dexter Fire Chief Matthew Connor.

Local businesses and the fire department are also collecting clothing and other items–if you’d like to learn more visit the Dexter Fire facebook page.

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office are looking into what caused the fire.