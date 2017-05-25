U.S. Secretary of Education to Review Upward Bound Program Grant Application

The grant application for the Upward Bound Program at the University of Presque Isle will now be reviewed by the U.S. Secretary of Education.
The program helps low-income, first-generation, and other students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue higher education.
Two grant applications from UMPI’s Upward Bound Program were rejected last month for a line spacing error within two information graphics.
All four Maine Congressional Leaders released a joint statement saying “the department’s initial refusal to review the University of Maine at Presque Isle and other institutions’ applications due to minor formatting issues simply defied common sense.”