“Tent City” Cleared Out, Homeless People Asked to Leave

Pack your things, that’s what Bangor Police are telling homeless people who’ve set up tents near the Penobscot River.

What’s known as tent city has long served as a sanctuary for those who have no place to go.

But the land belongs to the city, and clean up crews arrived in full force Thursday.

“That is somebody’s home. Somebody’s house. And everything they own was just dumped into a city truck that’s going to be thrown in the dump.”

Bangor native Michael Gordon has been told to leave what he calls home.

“Tent city has been here for almost 20 years.”

The hidden cove located next to the Penobscot River and the I-395 overpass is now filled with payloaders and DOT officials.

Cleaning up what used to be a temporary shelter for the homeless in the Greater Bangor Area.

“Not a safe situation, there’s a lot of human waste, there’s a lot of cans, bottles, trash, garbage that have built up in this area for several months.”

Sergeant Tim Cotton of the Bangor Police Department says the clean up shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“We gave them about five weeks notice and each week we’ve had Bangor police officers interacting and letting them know, within the next couple weeks, they have to move.”

Officers dealt with the same problem last year.

While most folks were able to leave and find shelter elsewhere, some didn’t.

“So this is what happens when folks don’t follow all the rules and follow all the applicable laws. They end up trying to find some place to stay and this is a location they selected. Unfortunately, it’s not their land.”

While it may not be their land, Gordon says tent city serves as a safe place for those who are waiting to find housing.

“We don’t have no choice, we have to survive.”

But when shelters in the area are full, options are limited.

“Where else are we supposed to go?”

For those people who were displaced, the need to find housing is urgent.

But Sergeant Tim Cotton says there are several options, the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, the Hope House as well as agencies in Brewer and Ellsworth.

