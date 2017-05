Suicidal Man Fired Shots at Officers in Gorham

A suicidal man fired shots at officers in Gorham yesterday afternoon, according to authorities.

The officers were called to route 202 for a report of a suicidal man.

According to police, 25 year old Aaron Bouchard of Saco fired three or four shots at officers from about 100 yards away.

An officer returned fire. No one was injured. Bouchard was eventually taken into custody.

Because an officer fired their weapon, the Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating.