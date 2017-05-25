State Police Joins Other Law Agencies to Enforce “Click it or Ticket” Campaign

We are in the midst of the two week “Click it or Ticket” Campaign to encourage people to buckle up.

Maine State Police are joining with other law agencies to put forth a special effort to enforce seat belt use.

The goal is to educate people on the importance of buckling up.

“Having gone to hundreds of accidents over the course of my career, I can tell you with certainty that not only do the states show that wearing your seat belt will make you safer in the unfortunate event of a crash, but from seeing those accidents I can tell you from firsthand experience they do make a difference on a crash, they keep you safe, they keep you contained in your vehicle, that’s the biggest thing.” Says Lt. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police.

If you are caught without wearing a seat belt, the first offense is a $70 fine. The second is $160, and the third is $310.

The “Click it or Ticket” Campaign runs until June 4th.