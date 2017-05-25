Speed and Alcohol Possible Factors in Deadly South Thomaston Crash

One person is dead and two others injured after a single vehicle crash on Rt. 131 in South Thomaston.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office say the driver of the vehicle, Kelsey Campbell, 19, of South Thomaston and one of the passengers, Austin Jurkowski, 19, of St. George were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The second passenger, Zachary Elwell, 21, of St. George, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed passing a vehicle when the driver lost control and went off the road, striking trees and rolling over several times. Elwell was ejected from the vehicle.

Police believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.