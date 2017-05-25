Sen. Collins Backing New Health Care Bill

Sen. Susan Collins is backing a bill that would let states keep former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act exchanges.

It follows a congressional budget office report that 23-million people would lose coverage under the house heath care plan.

The bill would also give more options for states seeking an alternative.

Collins says it would let more Americans obtain health insurance, while preserving consumer protections and moderating the cost of health care.

The senator says the house health care plan would disproportionately affect older, low-income Americans.