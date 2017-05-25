Rainy, Breezy & Cool Friday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm moving east from the Ohio River Valley will redevelop just to the south of New England tonight. The storm will bring a steady rain to Maine later tonight and tomorrow morning as it slides up into the Gulf of Maine. The combination of clouds, rain and a gusty northeast breeze tomorrow will make for an unseasonably cool and raw late May day as high temps likely hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s all across the Pine Tree State. The storm will be moving off to our northeast tomorrow night which will cause the showers to taper off and end across Maine later tomorrow afternoon and evening from southwest to northeast. As tomorrow’s storm departs to our northeast a weak ridge of high pressure will likely move into the Northeast and bring Maine a couple of mostly dry and pleasant days both Saturday and Sunday, with temps Saturday running in the upper 50s and 60s and highs Sunday running in the mid 60s to low 70s. An approaching frontal system may bring a few scattered showers to Maine for our Memorial Day on Monday, but it doesn’t look like the day will be a washout.

Tonight: Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times after midnight, with an increasing northeast breeze gusting over 30 mph late and low temps in the mid 40s to very low 50s.

Friday: Periods of rain tapering to lighter showers during the afternoon, breezy and cool, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy, with high temps in the upper 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Memorial Day: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the upper 50s and 60s, coolest near the coast.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist