Opiate Epidemic Special on TV5 and CW

Thursday night, TV5 ran a special program about the opiate epidemic in Maine, and how it impacts teenagers and their families.

“Project Aware” is a youth empowerment program that encourages young people to make healthy choices.

With assistance from young people at the Long Creek Youth Development Center, they have created a short film called “Hooked”.

If you miss “Hooked”, you can see it again on the CW on Sunday, June 4th, at noon.