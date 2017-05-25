NRCM Speaks Out Against Trump’s Proposed Cuts to EPA

The White House plans to cut $2.6 billion from the EPA’s budget, eliminating more than 50 environmental protection programs.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine says that could cause widespread damage, especially in Maine.

The group was joined by area residents Thursday at the Cianbro Facility in Brewer, voicing concern over President Trump’s budget plan.

Maine has the highest percentage of old homes in the country, which increases the chance of lead poisoning.

Patrick MacRoy of the Environmental Health Strategy Center says these cuts are now a public health risk.

“I’ve had to sit down with a mother and explain to her that her infant boy is lead poisoned,” said MacRoy. “There are still over 300 children with lead poisoning in Maine. The Trump administration’s budget pulls the rug out from under efforts to prevent lead poisoning.”

“We are delivering A letter today to our congressional delegation signed by 60 organizations from the state of Maine,” said Lisa Pohlmann of the Natural Resources Council of Maine. “These cuts cannot happen.”

To pay for a hike in defense spending under the President’s budget, funding was cut from several departments and agencies.

The EPA, State Department and the Agriculture Department took the biggest hits.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection relies heavily on EPA funding.