No Smoking at Waterfront Concerts

Waterfront Concerts in Bangor will now be smoke free.

The decision was based on recent rulings by the state about establishments that serve liquor and food.

Smoking products like vapes, vape pens, and cigarettes can’t be used inside the concert venue.

There will no designated smoking area.

The smoking ban immediately took hold, so anyone going to the Tool concert this weekend will not be allowed to smoke.