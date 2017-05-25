Memorial Day Events Around The Region

We hope you find a moment of remembrance on Memorial Day.

BANGOR: Parade begin at 10:30 am at the junction of State and Exchange streets in Bangor. The parade will go up Main Street to Davenport Park at the corner of Main and Cedar streets.

BANGOR: Sunbury Village retirement community is located at 922 Ohio Street. They will host a fundraising event for the Maine Troop Greeters and House In The Woods beginning with lunch and music at noon on Monday the 29th. “Remember Yester-Year” at the Antique and Classic Car Show. The Color Guard is scheduled for 1:30, tickets to this event are available for a $10 donation.

BAR HARBOR: A traditional Memorial Day Remembrance will be held in Bar Harbor on May 29th for all who gave their lives while serving our country. Representatives of the United States Coast Guard, Bar Harbor Fire Department, and local veterans will be on hand for the 10:00 AM event on the Bar Harbor Town Pier. The ceremony will conclude with members of the Coast Guard laying a wreath overboard in remembrance of all who have died in service to our country. Following the ceremony, attendees are welcome to enjoy refreshments.

CAMDEN: The War Memorial Post 30 of the American Legion in Camden, is proud to participate again this year in the Memorial Day ceremonies on May 29 in Camden, Rockport and Lincolnville. The itinerary for this year’s Memorial Day celebrations is the following: 9 a.m. – Camden Public Landing Ceremony with wreath laying. 9:30 a.m. – Camden Memorial Day parade. Participants will gather at Route 1 and Camden Streets. Stops will be made at the Conway Monument, Village Green War Memorial “Wall of Names,” Harbor Park Civil War Statue and Mountain View Cemetery flag pole.

10:15 a.m. (approximately) – Arrive at Mountain View Cemetery for ceremony.

DEXTER: The Dexter Memorial Day Parade will be held on Memorial Day May 29 2017. The parade will start at 10 am. The Memorial Day Ceremony will start upon conclusion of the parade. www.dextermemorialdayparade.com

DOVER-FOXCROFT: Chadbourne-Merrill American Legion Post #29 of Dover-Foxcroft will be holding a Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29th at 10 AM. The parade will begin in front of Dave’s World, with the procession moving to Monument Square for a memorial, then continues over the bridge with a Wreath Ceremony for those military members who passed away at sea. The Foxcroft Marching Band will take part in the parade along with local organizations and businesses. Free to all veterans will be a hot dog and hamburger barbecue located at the Legion Hall on Park Street.

ELLSWORTH: Saturday, May 27th, 7:00am – 10:00am at Ellsworth VFW Post #109 Community Veterans Breakfast hosted by Girl Scout Troop #422

Veterans eat for free!

Public is welcome – $7 Adults/Seniors, $3 Youth (12&under)

Menu: Coffee, Juice, Tea, Fruit, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Biscuits, Pancakes, Homefries, Baked Beans, Pastries.

ELLSWORTH: Monday, May 29: Parade participants should line up by 9:30AM on Shore Road near the Knowlton Park. The parade will commence at 10am and will go down State Street in front of the B.E. Moore Senior/Community Center down to School Street then to Main Street to the Union River Bridge for a wreath laying and then back to State Street to the City Hall municipal parking lot.

FRANKLIN: Monday, May 29th:

Sunrise Service – 6AM at the Franklin Cemetery

Light Breakfast – 7AM at the Club, continental-style

Parade Line-up – 8:30AM at the Club

Parade – 9AM – Starts at Club and goes to Memorial Park

Ceremony – 9:30AM – at Memorial Park

After the Ceremony, Spaghetti Lunch will be served at the Club by donation, with benefits going to support the “Flags Over Franklin” Program.

GARDINER: The annual Memorial Day activities sponsored by Smith Wiley American Legion Post #4 will take place on Monday, May 29. Members of Post #4 will begin the day with brief ceremonies and wreath laying at approximately 7:30am at the West Gardiner town office, followed by ceremonies at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner and the Waterfront Park. Ceremonies at the Randolph town office, Pittston Veterans Monument (across from the town office) and at the Veterans Monument at the town office in Farmingdale will complete the first part of the days activities. The annual parade will begin to form at approximately 9:15am in the area around the old Gardiner Armory on Brunswick Avenue. Parade participants should look for people with clip boards to find your location in the parade. The parade will proceed down Brunswick Avenue to the Gardiner Common starting at 10am.

The Memorial Day Ceremonies at the Commons will include an opening prayer, playing of the National Anthem, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, introduction of World War II veterans, local dignitaries, and guest speaker. The program will also include the playing and singing of patriotic songs, the laying of wreaths at two veterans monuments in the commons, a final gun salute to our fallen comrades by the Legion Firing Squad and the playing of Taps.

HALLOWELL: Hallowell Goodrich-Caldwell American Legion Post 6 will host a Memorial Day parade and ceremonies Monday, May 29. The parade will form between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. in front of the Post hall on Second Street. The parade will proceed south to Temple Street, east to Water Street, then North Street to the Hallowell Cemetery. A ceremony with honors is scheduled at the Civil War monument. The parade will reform and continue through the cemetery to Veterans’ Park, where a second ceremony is planned. A service at Hallowell Waterfront Park will complete the events.

LINCOLNVILLE: 1:30 p.m. – Lincolnville parade. All parade units will assemble at Lincolnville Central School, marching through town to the Lincolnville War Memorial Honor Roll for ceremony. 2:15 p.m.(approximately) – Lincolnville Beach ceremony at Frohock Bridge.

MILO: Monday, May 29 The annual Memorial Day Parade in Milo will form at the American Legion Post Home on West Main St., Milo. The parade steps off at 10:00am and proceeds the the bridge on Main St. for the Naval ceremony. From there, the parades continues to the Evergreen Cemetery for the placing of wreaths at the Civil Warr, WWI and WWII monuments and further ceremonies and speakers. Please join in honoring our Veterans of all wars.

ORONO: The University of Maine will host a 1940s theme tribute to World War II veterans on Tuesday, May 30. Members of the public are invited to attend a free potluck lunch and story-sharing event from noon to 3 p.m. in the atrium of the D.P. Corbett Business Building.

Guests are asked to bring a dish, preferably one that was popular in the 1940s, and dress according to the time period. Guests also are encouraged to share WWII tales, pictures or memorabilia. The lunch will take place from noon to 1 p.m., followed by time to meet others and swap stories. The event is hosted by the UMaine Office of Veterans Education and Transition Services (VETS) and the Maine Business School. For more information, to RSVP, or to request a disability accommodation, contact Nory Jones at [email protected], 581.1995.

ROCKPORT: 11 a.m. – Town of Rockport parade. Participants should assemble at the Rockport Post Office.

SIDNEY: The Sidney Historical Society is making plans for a parade and Memorial Day ceremony to be held Monday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. with the parade beginning on the transfer station road and ending at the Sidney Town Hall, 2986 Middle Road.

The parade will feature bagpiper Steve Lemieux, veterans, Boy Scout Color Guard, Sidney Girl Scouts, antique cars, area family farms, and Fort Western Revolutionary War re-enactors. Colonel Donald Lagace of the Maine National Guard will serve as master of ceremonies. There will be music by the Kennebec Valley Chordsmen. The Boy Scouts will host a barbecue meal after the ceremony, and the Sidney Historical Society will be open for visitors.

TOGUS: VA Maine will be conducting a Memorial Day Observance on Monday May 29 at the Togus VAMC campus. Attendees should meet in the Building 205 Parking Lot at 7:45am and will proceed to the East Cemetery at 8:00am. There will be Parading of the Colors, Benediction and wreath laying in the East Cemetery with volleys of 21 shots followed by Taps. The same sequence of events will then be conducted in the West Cemetery. There are 5,373 Veterans buried in the East and West National cemeteries. Veterans, families and the general public are cordially invited to attend.

WATERVILLE: May 29 at 10:00am The parade route will be from the Head of Falls to Front Street, to Main Street, to Appleton Street, crossing Elm Street to Park Street and ending at Veterans’ Memorial Park where Mayor Isgro and other local leaders will speak.