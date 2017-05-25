Man Sentenced to Jail for Domestic Violence Incident in Frankfort

A man accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend in Frankfort – then taking off – will spend four months in jail.

32-year-old Daniel Campbell pleaded guilty last month to domestic violence assault.

A Waldo County prosecutor says a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening was dropped.

Police were called to the woman’s house in February.

By the time they got there, Campbell had already left.

He then became the focus of a statewide search.

Campbell was arrested the next day in Portland after a trooper spotted his car on the highway.