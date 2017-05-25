Maine International Trade Center at the Cross Center

Hundreds of people were in Bangor Thursday for the largest international business event in northern New England.

The Maine International Trade Center is the host at the Cross Center.

There were booths set up showing some of Maine’s newest inventions.

It draws business experts from all over the world.

New England’s British Consul General, Harriet Cross, tells us, “We do lots of trade in things like aerospace and defense, paper products, food, pharmaceuticals. So these are the sort of areas that we want to expand our export and import relationship in the future.”

Cross says the U.K. sees Maine’s industries changing, and they’d like to be a part of the state’s future.