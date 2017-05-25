Longtime WABI Family Member Leaving TV5

It’s a bittersweet day here at TV5. We’re saying goodbye to our friend and boss, Mike Young.

Mike’s been at channel 5 for 34 years, the last 23 as general manager. He’s the longest serving GM in the 64-plus year history of Maine’s first television station.

Mike has chosen to move on to the next phase of his life.

He’s left quite a mark here at WABI, he will be missed, and we wish him nothing but the best.

We are happy to announce that another long time member of the WABI family will be the new general manager.

General Sales Manager Kim Lee has been promoted to the position.