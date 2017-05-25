Increasing Clouds, Late Day Showers Possible

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will slide to our north today while low pressure approaches from the south. We’ll start the day with sunshine filtered through high clouds in many locations. As the area of low pressure approaches, we’ll see clouds increasing from south to north across the state as the day progresses. Light winds this morning will turn to the east during the day and increase to about 10-18 MPH which will keep things cool along the coastline. Temperatures today will top off in the 60s to near 70° inland and mainly mid-50s to near 60° along the coast. We’ll see some showers moving into parts of the state later this afternoon and this evening with the best chance being for the Bangor area points south and west. Steadier, heavier rain will spread south to north into the state tonight especially after midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to around 50° for nighttime lows.

Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine on Friday, giving us a cloudy, rainy, breezy and cool day. We’ll see periods of rain Friday, steadiest and heaviest during the morning and early afternoon then tapering to scattered showers from west to east across the state during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be cool with the rain in the area and a cool easterly wind. Highs on Friday will only reach the low to mid-50s. The good news is that the rain will move out Friday night followed by some drier weather for the weekend. Saturday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be back to the 60s to near 70°. There’s a chance we could see a few showers over northern locales on Sunday as a warm front is forecast to move into the state but at this point, those shower chances look minimal and so Sunday should be a decent day with variably cloudy skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Low pressure over the Great Lakes region will give us a chance for some showers on Memorial Day.

Today: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible late mainly from Bangor points south and west. Highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland, warmest north. Light winds will become east 10-18 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, steadiest and heaviest after midnight. Lows between 45°-50°. East/northeast wind 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Periods of rain tapering to scattered showers from west to east during the afternoon. Breezy and cool. Highs between 50°-55°. Northeast wind 10-18 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible up north. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW