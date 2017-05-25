House Passes Order to Block Closure of Downeast Correctional Facility

A week of uncertainty continues for residents of Washington County and staff members of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport.

An emergency order blocking the jail’s closure was passed by the House Thursday, a day after the Senate did the same thing, but what happens next is anyone’s guess.

“I’ll tell you my reaction for the whole week- it’s just been a real roller coaster.”

Machiasport Representative Will Tuell is cautiously optimistic about the fate of the Downeast Correctional Facility. After an emergency order passed the Senate Wednesday to block the closure of the jail, it was sent to the House where it gained unanimous approval.

“My understanding is it will go to Appropriations and they will have a public hearing and people from all over the state can come in and weigh in on what they feel this facility means to them and what impact it will have statewide,” said Rep. Tuell, (R).

But others take issue with the measure.

“The bill specifically orders that a bill be reported out of Senate, and everyone knows in this building that all bills under the Maine State Constitution regarding funding have to originate in the House. So I think patently on its face the order is unconstitutional,” said Rep. Fredette, (R).

House Minority Leader Ken Fredette says he anticipates the LePage administration won’t be closing down the facility at this time. He expects the Governor to include funding for the jail in the change package of his budget proposal.

“I think the funding that will be proposed in the change package will be something that will get them through the next nine months going into the next biennium, and then there will be a report back and a look at what’s best for our correctional facilities in the state of Maine,” said Fredette.

“We appreciate that they’ve stepped back and they want to reassess what’s going on up there, but until we have a definitive plan, right now that plan is to continue forward with what the House and Senate have started – which is the emergency measure to fund it for two full years. We’re going to keep pressing forward on that,” said Jim Mackie, Union Rep for AFSCME Council 93.

Despite the released change package not mentioning Downeast Correctional, the governor’s office says the administration is considering adding an amendment to the package concerning funding for the jail.