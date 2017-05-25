High Court Upholds Murder Conviction for Aroostook County Man

A man from Aroostook County who killed his girlfriend will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

The Maine Supreme Court Thursday rejected the appeal of 41-year-old Jesse Marquis.

He stabbed and shot 31-year-old Amy Theriault in 2014.

Marquis was sentenced last year.

Last month his lawyer went before the state’s highest court and argued about the relevancy and value of some photos prosecutors showed the jury in Marquis’ trial .

He also claimed prosecutors made mistakes before introducing text messages as evidence.

The court disagreed.