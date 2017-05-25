Governor LePage Wants to Shut Down Maine Turnpike Authority

Governor LePage wants to start shutting down the Maine Turnpike Authority within the next decade.

Under his plan, the Turnpike Authority would have ten years to transfer all its duties to the Transportation Department and ten years to remove toll facilities on the highway.

The York toll facility would remain in place.

If approved, it would ban the authority from issuing bonds after Cctober.

The bill’s sponsor says the ultimate goal is to streamline the departments, and benefit motorists by eliminating the tolls.

“People have real questions- so if we’re not paying tolls, how’s the road going to get fixed? People like the maintenance of the turnpike. Most people think they do a good job. But I also live in a community where trying to get around the toll is a problem. People get off in Auburn, they go down Rte. 100 and get back on in Grey to avoid the New Gloucester toll. I’ve been hearing that for years,” said Rep. Ellie Espling, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

The Turnpike Authority does have outstanding debt and would need to provide a plan to the Department of Transportation of how to pay it off.