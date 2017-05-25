Former Bangor Dairy Plant Being Rebuilt

The former Grants Dairy Plant on Milk Street in Bangor is being churned back to life.

Pineland Farms will consolidate its cheese production operations in New Gloucester and Mars Hill at the former processing and bottling plant.

It is a $4.5 million plant to process cheese at the 40,000 square foot plant.

Gary Arsenault, the Project Manager working to rebuild it says it’s a big deal for the area.

He says, “This is going to take a lot of people and a lot of products and equipment regionally. It’s put J.M. Brown Company to work. We’ve probably got upwards of 10 employees on sight right now but with all the subcontractors, there’s going to be 30, 40, 50 people involved just in the phase one renovation. So, it means a lot to the local economy.”

The plant closed in 2013 laying off 35 workers.

Pineland Farms plans to bring as many as 50 jobs to the new facility.