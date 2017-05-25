EMMC Gets Technology Upgrades to Assist in the Battle with Cancer

Better odds of beating cancer, that’s what Eastern Maine Medical Center officials are hoping a new 3D guided breast biopsy machine will deliver.

It’s a less invasive procedure for patients, used after an abnormality is found during a mammogram.

“This is something that allows us to continue to push the edge.” EMMC Nurse Manager Elaine chambers tells us. “Our goal is to continue to detect breast cancer as early as we can and do it in as patient-centric and the least invasive way as possible.”

EMMC is also adding a 3D mammography machine this summer.

That will help with early detection of cancer.