Day Two of Thomas Ferguson Trial

The trial of 37-year old Thomas Ferguson continued today.

He and 27-year old Robert Hansley, both of Brooklyn, New York are accused of killing 38-year old Robert Kennedy in Bangor in 2015.

On Day two of the trial, a neighbor who lived nearby described the night of the shooting, saying he heard yelling followed by gun shots.

He then saw two figures walking away from the scene.

Four Bangor P-D members who responded to the shooting also took the stand to describe their roles the night of the incident.

The trial will continue Friday.