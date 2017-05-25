Customers Rave About ‘The Local Variety’ in Bucksport

Nancy Dankel is a frequent customer at “The Local Variety in Bucksport,”

So frequent that the staff know her order as soon as she walks in.

She says, “Every Thursday I come for my macaroni and cheese with bacon because it’s delicious and probably very bad for me but at my age…I don’t care.”

According to owner Jess Carter, their customers are what make their place so special.

She says “One of the big goals with the store is to make it a place that’s comfortable, anybody can come in. We have fantastic customers which is a lot of fun and it keeps things really interesting.”

One customer recently gave them an autographed photo of himself eating their chili in his bath tub…

Carter decided to hang the photo on their refrigerator.

Another customer thought they would be helpful after she put out a sign in front of the store…

Carter says, “It said I want to grow my own food but I can’t find my own bacon seeds. A couple of days later I come in early and this is hanging on my door knob out front. It says bacon seeds and then inside are little tiny piggies. You just never know. It’s fantastic. One of the reasons Bucksport is wonderful.”

The restaurant will celebrate its one year anniversary next week.

Carter says, “We wanted to have this fun coffee shop, place for local folks to be, sandwiches, pastries, but also have a lot of local goods and local farm products and things like that.”

Between the local products, the coffee, the view from their upstairs dining area…customers say they can’t get enough Local Variety.

Dankel says, “It’s a good place and the people are nice and the food is delicious and I’m going to eat it.”