WATCH LIVE

Brewer Baseball Plays First True Home Game, Softball Wins on a Walk-off

May 25, 201710:33 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

BREWER 14, BRUNSWICK 0 (5 INNINGS)

 

SOFTBALL

BREWER 8, BRUNSWICK 7 (10 INNINGS)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us