Blue Hill Students Walk to Bring Clean Water to Tanzanian Children

Middle schoolers in Blue Hill are reaching out in a big way to their peers halfway around the world–and they just may be saving lives.

Students at Blue Hill Consolidated School stepped off on a three-mile Walk for Water around the Blue Hill Fairgrounds Thursday–all to help kids half a world away.

“The seventh-grade students all read the book ‘A Long Walk to Water’ and it’s about the Civil War in Sudan and the water crisis in Sudan. And that really kind of got them excited,” said social studies teacher Kyle Snow.

“We were all inspired and we just knew that we wanted to help with this problem, said seventh-grader Renee Amado.

So they decided to team up with the H2O for Life program, and raise money to build a hand-washing station at a school in Tanzania.

“We thought about it, and they’re just like us but live in almost a completely different world. Their technology, what they do for water and how they survive is so jaw dropping,” said seventh-grader Gabe Cole.

They got the entire school involved, collecting pledge money for the walk. And teacher Kyle Snow raised the stakes even higher.

“I like to run, the kids know I run. I try to motivate them to read books and I run miles for the books they read. And this year I said let’s see if I can motivate them to raise the $1400,” said Snow.

As many of these students walk they’re actually carrying water with them, to approximate the journey that women and children in Tanzania would have to make.

“I was humbled and just really encouraged by our students. Our theme this year as a school was BHCS cares, so we showed in many ways we care about ourselves, we care about our community, and we care about the larger global community,” said Snow.

“I think it feels really good to do something here in Blue Hill to help someplace far, far away, in such a drastic way,” said Amado.

By reaching out to their peers around the globe, these young humanitarians hope to set an example for their peers here at home.

“I think it would be really great if other schools in our community and all over the world started donating money and trying to help everyone in different places in poverty like Africa, Asia, Caribbean, it would be great,” said seventh grader Colby Lacasse.