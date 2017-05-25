Bangor Drive In Opens for Season

Memorial Day is one of the biggest box office weekends of the year…

Only fitting that the Bangor Drive In picked now to open for the season.

In it’s 3rd year since re-opening, the drive in has 2 screens that each offer a nightly double feature.

It’s 22 dollars a car load.

When we stopped by workers were busy popping the popcorn and readying the other snacks for filmgoers..

We also chatted with the first two customers of 2017.

“I just like that it’s unique and it something to do on a Thursday night and you can see two movies” said Brittany Hollowell. “I would have to agree” said Cody Krietemeyer. “I like being outdoors, it’s open, big screen TV. And it’s cheaper than going to the movie theater.”

Decades ago there were thousands of drive ins across the country.

Bangor’s is one of less than 400 that remain.