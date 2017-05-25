Auburn Family Fights to Keep Pet Goats

An Auburn family is fighting to keep it’s pet goats.

City officials say there are two ordinance violations.

One relates to the size of the property required for the Nigerian Dwarf goats, another deals with the type of animal.

The Tripp family got the goats for their children as part of their home schooling, and had it approved through the Director of Economic and Community Development.

“They would be heartbroken if we had to lose them. When they found out the police officer came to say we had to get rid of them, my son said is daddy going to jail? Obviously they don’t want to lose them. My daughter was crying.” Says goat owner, Audrey Tripp.

The family has a petition and will go before the city council June 5th for an amendment to keep the goats.