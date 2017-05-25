Attorney General Mills Files Motion to Dismiss LePage’s Suit Against Her

Attorney General Janet Mills is asking a judge to dismiss Governor LePage’s lawsuit against her–calling it frivolous.

He’s suing her for abuse of power, saying she’s repeatedly refused to represent his administration in court cases she doesn’t agree with politically.

In the suit LePage says taxpayers have had to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside attorney’s fees.

In a motion filed Wednesday, Mills says the governor’s complaint seeks the court’s opinion on a political issue, that the AG’s decisions in these matters are not subject to judicial review, and that Mills has never placed constraints on the Governor’s use of private counsel.

Mills argues LePage can’t force her office to pay for any lawyer he wants to hire.