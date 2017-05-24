Woman Charged For Alleged Bangor Robbery

A Bangor woman accused of holding people against their will in a Bangor residence has been formally charged.

27-year-old Sabrina Cummings is charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and robbery.

Police say in March, Cummings pointed a gun at five people inside a Union Street home and told them they could not leave.

She reportedly demanded things from them.

When police arrived the five individuals were outside. Cummings was inside, locked in a bathroom.

Police say the gun was found inside the home.