Woman Charged For Alleged Bangor Robbery

A Bangor woman accused of holding people against their will in a Bangor residence has been formally charged.
27-year-old Sabrina Cummings is charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and robbery.
Police say in March, Cummings pointed a gun at five people inside a Union Street home and told them they could not leave.
She reportedly demanded things from them.
When police arrived the five individuals were outside. Cummings was inside, locked in a bathroom.
Police say the gun was found inside the home.