Woman Charged For Alleged Bangor Robbery

May 24, 20172:57 PM EDT
A Bangor woman accused of holding people against their will in a Bangor residence has been formally charged.

27-year-old Sabrina Cummings is charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and robbery.

Police say in March, Cummings pointed a gun at five people inside a Union Street home and told them they could not leave.

She reportedly demanded things from them.

When police arrived the five individuals were outside. Cummings was inside, locked in a bathroom.

Police say the gun was found inside the home.

 

