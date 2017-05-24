WABI-TV5 Names New General Manager

WABI-TV5 announced today that Kim Lee will become the station’s General Manager.

This appointment is in keeping with the station’s long tradition of promoting staff from within whenever possible.

Lee began her broadcasting career at Bangor station WLBZ-TV.

She joined the WABI-TV5 family in 2002 as an Executive Assistant, and after several promotions assumed her current role as General Sales Manager.

Lee’s appointment as General Manager becomes effective Friday, May 26.

“I am very excited to carry on the legacy of those who have served as General Manager before me,” Lee said. “We are a local station, serving local communities – and I am proud to be given the opportunity lead a great staff into TV5’s future.”

Lee replaces 34-year TV5 veteran and current General Manager, Mike Young. Young explained that his decision to depart his post was his decision and his alone.

“After deep deliberation, contemplation, soul-searching and prayer, I am resigning my position as General Manager of WABI-TV effective at close of business on Thursday, May 25, 2017,” Young said in a statement. “It is for personal reasons that I’ve chosen to move on to the next phase of my life. I am proud to have served with all employees past and present. It is my fervent hope and belief that under Kim’s leadership, WABI will continue to move forward in service to the people, businesses and communities throughout all of Eastern and Central Maine.”

WABI-TV, Maine’s first television station, is owned and operated by Gray Television, Inc.