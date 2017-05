UPDATE- Man Killed in House Fire in Union

Authorities now confirming an elderly man died in a house fire early Wednesday morning. He was believed to be the only one inside.

Crews were called to South Union Road around 1:45 a.m.

A passerby reported the fire to authorities.

Seven fire departments were called out as well as the Knox County Sheriff.

The man’s name has not been released as authorities work to notify family members.

The Fire Marshal’s office is now on scene investigating.