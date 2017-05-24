UPDATE: 80-Year-Old Man’s Name Released in Fatal Union House Fire

Authorities now say 80-year-old Lawrence Dries died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Union.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says his body was found in the first floor bathroom of the two-story farmhouse.

Crews were called to South Union Road around 1:45 a.m.

A passerby reported the fire to authorities.

Seven fire departments were called out, as well as the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire Marshal investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, but there’s too much damage to the house to determine what sparked it.

We’re told Dries was the former manager of the now-closed J.J. Newberry store in Rockland.

His home was one of the oldest in Union, too.

An excavator was brought in a few hours after the fire started to level the building.