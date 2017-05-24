Troop Greeters Hold Memorial Ceremony



The Maine Troop Greeters spend countless hours at Bangor International Airport welcoming back service members from overseas.

Today the organization remembered nine of its own who have passed away in the last year.

The fifth annual Memorial ceremony was held in the Troop Greeter pavilion outside the airport this morning.

Nine bricks were dedicated in the memorial walkway there, commemorating the lives of the greeters who were lost.

“They’re part of us. They are part of what we do. Our mission is to greet everyone who comes in–one person, ten people, morning night, weather, somebody is always here and they were one of them,” said Deb Milner, chair of the Maine Troop Greeters.

The greeters are looking for new members.

If you’d like to learn more visit themainetroopgreeters.com.