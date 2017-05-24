Trial Begins for One of the New York Men Accused of 2015 Murder in Bangor

37-year old Thomas Ferguson of Brooklyn, New York is one of two men accused of killing 38-year old Robert Kennedy and wounding another man in Bangor in November of 2015.

Ferguson was originally to be tried by a jury with 27-year-old Robert Hansley, also of Brooklyn, but opted to be tried by a judge instead.

The day began with a trip to the scene where attorneys and the judge could observe the area. After returning, opening statements began.

“Two men entered the apartment where they were located and unloaded multiple rounds of .40 caliber bullets,” said Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea. “During the course of this trial, there will be little dispute that Robert Kennedy is dead or that the death producing injuries were produced by this firearm.”

The state said they intended to prove Ferguson was aware the shooting was going to take place and that multiple people were able to identify him before the incident.

Meanwhile, the defense maintained the witnesses were not credible and Ferguson was not aware the shooting would take place or that he would be an accomplice to Hansley.

“We also expect to introduce statements, against interest, showing that while incarcerated, Robert Hansley said twice that he was the only gunman,” said Harris Mattson ,Ferguson’s attorney.

One of the witnesses called on day one was the surviving victim. He described the incident saying Hansley and Ferguson came in and shot Kennedy before he was shot six times.

In cross-examination, the defense questioned the witness’ credibility and attempted to poke holes in the testimony he gave both in court and to the police.

The trial continues Thursday.